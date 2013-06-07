Stingy Investor The Rothery Report
Shrinking factor return
04/16/17 Arnott
"Our research shows that over the last quarter-century the real-world return for the value and market factors is halved or worse than theoretical factor returns imply, and the momentum factor has provided no benefit whatever to the end-investor."



The Glidepath Illusion
03/02/14 Markets Retirement Funds Arnott
"Rob Arnott explains why target-date funds fail to either maximize wealth or minimize uncertainty about future income."

Mind the expectations gap
07/06/13 Markets World Arnott
"So it should come as no surprise that the economic performance of the past few decades has strongly influenced expectations about economic growth. However, when optimistic expectations get detached from reality we risk creating a significant expectations gap - a disconnect between what we take for granted given our recent experiences and what we should anticipate given simple arithmetic."

