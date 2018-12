Stingy News Article Link



Humans love a narrative 12/10/18 :Value Investing "What that means is that if you can eliminate companies with really bad balance sheets or really poor quality businesses, or that are trading at crazy expensive multiples, then you can gain a lot versus the broad market as opposed to simply buying the absolute best balance sheets or the companies with the highest returns on capital."







More articles on the same topic . . .

The Stingy News Weekly



Article Archive



Submit a Story