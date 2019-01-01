Stingy News Article Link



A fake goose 01/28/19 Fraud "When the coat arrived, it was army green instead of the forest green I had ordered. It was heavy, not lightweight. It didn't fit. It smelled of chemicals. And the white Canada Goose patch? It looked off; it's the patch on the right at the top of this article. On Canada Goose's website, a page dedicated to the dangers of counterfeiting explains that every one of its products has a hologram label with a polar-bear image, proof of authenticity. With a $925 pit in my stomach, I checked my coat. It had a hologram sewn into the seam but, sure enough, no polar bear."







More articles on the same topic . . .

The Stingy News Weekly



Article Archive



Submit a Story



