Seventy over seventy
03/18/19 Kahn
"One of the things that's great about the investment business is that there are people who stay active and sharp into their eighties and nineties. Buffett and Munger, the archetypes of the category, will once again be on stage in a packed arena come May."



More articles on the same topic . . .

A pioneer of the investment industry
03/14/15 Value Investing Kahn
"His passion for investing shown through in everything he did. We owe him a great deal of gratitude because he helped to demonstrate that investing should be moved from the back office to the executive suite."

Learn from Buffett
03/01/15 Buffett Stingy Investing Kahn
"Value investors are thinking about lives well lived this week. They're looking forward to reading what Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have to say about Berkshire Hathaway's next 50 years. At the same time, they're celebrating the life of Irving Kahn who gave Methuselah a run for his money."

108-year-old investor
08/24/14 Graham Value Investing Kahn
"Three days a week, Irving Kahn takes a taxi from his flat in Manhattan for the short ride to the offices of his investment firm, Kahn Brothers. Nothing surprising about that, you might think. But Mr Kahn is 108 years old."

Legacy of Benjamin Graham
02/04/13 Value Investing Buffett Graham Kahn
"Legacy of Benjamin Graham: The Original Adjunct Professor."

How to play the market
08/20/12 Value Investing Kahn
"You stick to value, to Benjamin Graham, the man who wrote the bible for the market. It's a mistake to believe you can do more, I warn you. John Maynard Keynes was one of the most famous economists in history. He was a genius, but he failed as a macro investor. It was hard to believe at the time. But when he became a bottom-up value guy, well, he became very successful. With value investing, you don't have to bend the truth to accommodate periods with derivatives and manias. Value investing will almost always be right."

Irving B. Kahn interview
07/10/12 Graham Kahn
"At 106, Irving Kahn is the oldest living, active investment professional. Here, he recalls being mentored by the legendary Ben Graham and learning first-hand the principles of finding large profits in small-risk investments"

Kahn's top picks
10/04/09 Value Investing Kahn
"Another Kahn favourite is pork processor Seaboard, which has managed to remain profitable even as larger competitors have stumbled. "I don't eat pork, but a lot of people do," he says."

There are old-school investors ...
10/19/08 Value Investing Kahn
"Market's panic 'not so new to me,' says 102-year-old disciple of Benjamin Graham. He and his son Thomas like such banged-up stocks as Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb."

