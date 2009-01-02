|John Neff dies at 87
|06/06/19 Neff
|"He brought considerable wit, as well as investment wisdom, to the proceedings, and was always generous with his time and insights. He was a brilliant contrarian, common-sensical investor, and one of the nicest, most decent people I have ever known."
|More articles on the same topic . . .
|Neff goes bargain hunting
|01/06/09 Value Investing Neff
|"In a battered market, the former Windsor fund manager is finding stocks that meet his strict value standards."
|Former Vanguard guru is buying stocks
|10/16/08 Neff
|"In a small office in West Conshohocken, a legendary stock market bottom feeder has been having a feast. John B. Neff, who racked up record gains as manager of Vanguard's Windsor Fund over three decades, is buying stocks again."
|Retired Vanguard manager still aggressive
|06/13/05 Neff
|"Legendary money manager John Neff hasn't lost his touch in retirement. He says that since he retired as manager of Vanguard Windsor Fund at the end of 1995, his stock portfolio has gained 18 percent a year, or double the return of the Standard & Poor's 500 index. "I am doing pretty well in my dotage," said Neff, 73."
|
The Stingy News Weekly
|
Article Archive
|
Submit a Story