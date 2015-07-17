Stingy Investor Contact - Subscribe - Login
Mispriced innovation
07/31/19 Tech
"quantitative measures of innovation have the potential to identify mispriced growth opportunities in the market; supporting the notion that innovation is tied to future economic value."



More articles on the same topic . . .

The rise of the robots
05/14/16 Tech
"Companies need fewer and fewer employees to generate each dollar of profit. This trend is likely to continue."

The garage self-driving car
01/31/16 Tech
"In the coming weeks, Hotz intends to start driving for Uber so he can rack up a lot of training miles for the car. He aims to have a world-class autonomous vehicle in five months"

The myth of basic science
10/25/15 Science Tech
"The perpetual-innovation machine that feeds economic growth and generates prosperity is not the result of deliberate policy at all, except in a negative sense. Governments cannot dictate either discovery or invention; they can only make sure that they don't hinder it. Innovation emerges unbidden from the way that human beings freely interact if allowed. Deep scientific insights are the fruits that fall from the tree of technological change."

Ad-Blocking
09/20/15 Media Tech
"The sands they are a-shifting. We have spam blockers, a whole industry trying to weed out bad e-mail, but we can.t get rid of bad ads? Come on."

Humans are underrated
07/30/15 Tech
"We humans have good reason to be uneasy. Strange things are happening in the economy. Ever fewer men of prime working age - the group that historically has been the most thoroughly employed - are working, and while several factors are feeding the trend, most economists believe that advancing technology is one of them. In factories and offices, on construction sites and behind counters, technology keeps doing more jobs better than people."

Self-driving cars and insurance
07/18/15 Tech
"Self-driving cars have a near perfect driving record. So far, when self-driving cars do get into accidents, it's because humans were responsible. Since Google began to release details about self-driving car accidents, reports from the Wall Street Journal, the RAND Corporation, and KPMG have all predicted a dramatic shrinking in the auto insurance industry."

Refracking is the new fracking
07/12/15 Markets Tech
"But in an industry that is desperately trying to cut expenses after oil fell below $60 a barrel from over $100 a year ago, the technique's low cost has great appeal. Because the first step in the fracking process is already done -- the drilling of the wellbore -- the outlay is just a fraction of the $8 million or so it costs to tap a new well."

Ancient Roman concrete
06/16/13 Tech
"After 2,000 years, a long-lost secret behind the creation of one of the world's most durable man-made creations ever - Roman concrete - has finally been discovered by an international team of scientists, and it may have a significant impact on how we build cities of the future."

Why did baby catalogs arrive at our house?
04/20/13 Tech
"Marketing Genetics is a data company based in Nebraska. They gather up data that companies share with each other about purchasing behavior and sell it to other companies that are looking for certain types of customers. They've got a database of 100 million people and more than a billion transactions (most of those from the last couple of years). As they show in a sample report on their site, Marketing Genetics takes a company's data and creates a statistical profile of their best customers. Then they look for similar people within their own databases, so those companies can send these people catalogs or other direct mail. They call this Data Navigation Analysis (DNA)."

No hands
09/08/12 Tech
"It may sound like science fiction, but much of the technology needed to turn ordinary vehicles into self-driving ones already exists. Indeed, almost all carmakers are developing sensors, control systems and other equipment that turns cars, in effect, into autonomous robots. Prototypes are on the roads today."

