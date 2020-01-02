Stingy News Article Link



The economics of buffets 02/01/20 Business "Like most restaurants, buffets operate on extremely thin margins: For every $20 in revenue, $19 might go toward overhead, leaving $1 (5%) in net profit."







The Chick-fil-A franchise 02/01/20 Business "Food is the most competitive industry known to man: It has the highest investment level of any industry, the highest failure rate, and the lowest margins."



Ramen profitable 09/04/09 Business "Now that the term "ramen profitable" has become widespread, I ought to explain precisely what the idea entails. Ramen profitable means a startup makes just enough to pay the founders' living expenses. This is a different form of profitability than startups have traditionally aimed for. Traditional profitability means a big bet is finally paying off, whereas the main importance of ramen profitability is that it buys you time."



