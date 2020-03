Stingy News Article Link



Don't lose it 02/28/20 Baheviour "if you were going to design a laboratory experiment to test investors' mettle, this past week would provide a nearly perfect template. Think about it: We have a virus without a vaccine that's spreading rapidly - but nobody knows how rapidly - which is damaging the global economy - but nobody knows how badly - at a time when many U.S. stock investors were already anxious after an extraordinarily long bull market that has pushed valuations to worrisome levels."







