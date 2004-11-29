|The billionaire who wanted to die broke
|09/18/20 Charity
|"It took decades, but Chuck Feeney, the former billionaire cofounder of retail giant Duty Free Shoppers has finally given all his money away to charity. He has nothing left now - and he couldn't be happier."
|More articles on the same topic . . .
|Secretary donates $8.2 Million
|05/07/18 Thrift Charity
|"Even by the dizzying standards of New York City philanthropy, a recent $6.24 million donation to the Henry Street Settlement on the Lower East Side was a whopper - the largest single gift from an individual to the social service group in its 125-year history. It was not donated by some billionaire benefactor, but by a frugal legal secretary from Brooklyn who toiled for the same law firm for 67 years until she retired at age 96 and died not long afterward in 2016."
|The best ways to give to charity
|11/29/04 Charity
|"'Tis the season for giving. And, for many people that means more than just buying presents for friends and family -- it means giving to charity."
|
The Stingy News Weekly
|
Article Archive
|
Submit a Story