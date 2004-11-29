Stingy Investor Contact - Subscribe - Login
Giving thousands to the homeless
10/18/20 Charity
"All 115 participants, ranging in age between 19 and 64, had been homeless for at least six months and were not struggling with serious substance use or mental health issues. Of those, 50 people were chosen at random to be given the cash, while the others formed a control group that did not receive any money."



The billionaire who wanted to die broke
09/18/20 Charity
"It took decades, but Chuck Feeney, the former billionaire cofounder of retail giant Duty Free Shoppers has finally given all his money away to charity. He has nothing left now - and he couldn't be happier."

Secretary donates $8.2 Million
05/07/18 Thrift Charity
"Even by the dizzying standards of New York City philanthropy, a recent $6.24 million donation to the Henry Street Settlement on the Lower East Side was a whopper - the largest single gift from an individual to the social service group in its 125-year history. It was not donated by some billionaire benefactor, but by a frugal legal secretary from Brooklyn who toiled for the same law firm for 67 years until she retired at age 96 and died not long afterward in 2016."

The best ways to give to charity
11/29/04 Charity
"'Tis the season for giving. And, for many people that means more than just buying presents for friends and family -- it means giving to charity."

