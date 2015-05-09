Stingy Investor Contact - Subscribe - Login
  Home | Articles | Screens | Links | SNW | Rothery Report
 
Stingy News Article Link

Well-being rises with income
01/24/21 Behvaiour
"Past research has found that experienced well-being does not increase above incomes of $75,000/y. This finding has been the focus of substantial attention from researchers and the general public, yet is based on a dataset with a measure of experienced well-being that may or may not be indicative of actual emotional experience (retrospective, dichotomous reports). Here, over one million real-time reports of experienced well-being from a large US sample show evidence that experienced well-being rises linearly with log income, with an equally steep slope above $80,000 as below it. This suggests that higher incomes may still have potential to improve people's day-to-day well-being, rather than having already reached a plateau for many people in wealthy countries."



More articles on the same topic . . .

Keep calm
09/05/15 Markets Norman Rothery Stingy Investing Behvaiour
"Smart investors stay on course even when the going gets tough. They fully expect to encounter hardship on occasion and can stick with their time-tested strategies over a complete market cycle. In other words, they stay calm and carry on." [$]

Financial education unlikely to be of any help
07/28/08 Government Education Behvaiour
"Teaching people how to manage their money is unlikely to make them any better off, research by the financial regulator reveals. As Britons struggle to adjust to rising inflation, higher borrowing costs and general economic uncertainty, it has emerged that there is little evidence that the millions poured into financial education programmes are of any help."

The Stingy News Weekly

Article Archive

Submit a Story

  Articles by
  Norman Rothery

Topics
  Academia
  Accounting
  Banks
  Behaviour
  Bonds
  Books
  Brokers
  Christmas
  Crime
  Debt
  Derivatives
  Disaster
  Dividends
  DRPs
  Economics
  Economy
  Education
  Fun
  Funds
  Government
  Growth Investing
  Halloween
  Health
  History
  Indexing
  Law
  Management
  Markets
  Marketing
  Media
  Pensions
  Pricing
  Real Estate
  Retirement
  Science
  Stingy Investing
  SNW
  Stocks
  Taxes
  Thrift
  Trusts
  Value Investing
  Wealth
  World

Personalities
  Warren Buffett
  Benjamin Graham
  Charlie Munger
  David Dreman
  Martin Whitman
  Tweedy Browne
  James Montier
  John Dorfman
  Prem Watsa
  Francis Chou
  Walter Schloss
  Seth Klarman
  Nassim Taleb
  Robert Shiller
  James Grant
  John Bogle
  John Neff
  Bill Gross
  Dan Hallett
  Tim Cestnick
  Jason Zweig
  Norm Rothery

Article Archive
  2001
  2002
  2003
  2004
  2005
  2006
  2007
  2008
  2009
  2010
  2011
  2012
  2013
  2014
  2015
  2016
  2017
  2018
  2019
  2020
  2021
 
About Us | Legal | Contact Us
Disclaimers: Consult with a qualified investment adviser before trading. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, financial advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. More...