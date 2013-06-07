"Extrapolating the recent superior performance of the 60/40 mix into the future requires the dangerous assumption that US stock market valuations will march to nearly unprecedented levels."











"Over the last 12 years, the relative valuation of value and growth moved from the 21st percentile to the 97th percentile. This revaluation explains most of value's underperformance. Today, the relative valuation level is close to the most attractive valuation level in history at the peak of the tech bubble in 2000."





"Our research shows that over the last quarter-century the real-world return for the value and market factors is halved or worse than theoretical factor returns imply, and the momentum factor has provided no benefit whatever to the end-investor."





"Rob Arnott explains why target-date funds fail to either maximize wealth or minimize uncertainty about future income."



