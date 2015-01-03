Stingy Investor Contact - Subscribe - Login
Put down the dividends
07/19/21 Dividend Investing
"Ok, I'll admit that the title of this article is a little aggressive. That is especially true when you consider the fact that I don't think investing in high yield stocks is a bad investment strategy. In fact, academic research shows that it is a reasonable one."



The Top 200 Canadian Stocks for 2016
06/03/16 Value Investing Growth Investing Norman Rothery Stingy Investing Dividend Investing
"In other words, the All-Star Stocks beat the market by an average of 11.4 percentage points per year."

The Top 500 U.S. Stocks for 2016
06/03/16 Value Investing Growth Investing Norman Rothery Stingy Investing Dividend Investing
"We're very pleased to be able to say that the U.S. All-Stars have outperformed over the last decade - despite getting off to a rocky start. Indeed, they bested the market over the last one, three, five, seven and 10 years, with particularly strong relative gains more recently."

The Top 200 Canadian Stocks for 2015
05/18/15 Value Investing Growth Investing Stingy Investing Dividend Investing
"Our annual All-Star stock picks, which combine the best growth and value characteristics, have climbed by an average of 17.3% a year since we started 10 years ago. That assumes an equal dollar amount was put into each All-Star stock in first year and rolled into the new All-Stars each year thereafter. By way of comparison, the S&P/TSX Composite (as represented by the XIC ETF) advanced by just 5.3% annually over the same period. The All-Stars beat the market by an average of 12.0 percentage points per year over the last decade."

The Top 500 U.S. Stocks for 2015
05/18/15 Value Investing Growth Investing Stingy Investing Dividend Investing
"The U.S. All-Stars have performed very well since the stock market collapse in 2008. If you had purchased equal dollar amounts of them six years ago and rolled your portfolio into the new list of All-Stars each year, you'd have gained 22.9% per year on average. The market also fared well over the same period with the S&P 500 (as represented by the SPY ETF) advancing 13.6% per year."

Hunting for value in the stock market
03/01/15 Funds Value Invesing Stingy Investing Dividend Investing
I was very pleased to give a talk to the friendly folk at a Canadian MoneySaver conference this weekend. Here's a copy of the slides that were used. (I'd also like to thank everyone who gave me feedback on them!)

